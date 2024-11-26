Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,169,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,629 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.74% of STAG Industrial worth $123,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in STAG Industrial by 763.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,721,000 after buying an additional 62,594 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 2.2% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,652,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,727,000 after purchasing an additional 78,189 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 317.6% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 34,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 25,909 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 314.5% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 145,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 110,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $710,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

NYSE:STAG opened at $37.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.54 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.68. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.09 and a twelve month high of $41.63.

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1233 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.49%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on STAG shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on STAG Industrial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on STAG Industrial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.13.

STAG Industrial Profile

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

