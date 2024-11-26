Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,727,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 315,506 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.73% of Terreno Realty worth $115,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRNO. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Terreno Realty by 2,381.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty during the second quarter worth $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Terreno Realty by 6,580.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter.

Terreno Realty Stock Up 1.1 %

Terreno Realty stock opened at $61.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Terreno Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $53.78 and a twelve month high of $71.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.27.

Terreno Realty Announces Dividend

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $99.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.31 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 45.37%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRNO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Mizuho reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Terreno Realty to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.22.

Terreno Realty Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

