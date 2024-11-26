Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 14,650 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,065,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,650 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.71% of Entegris worth $119,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Entegris during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Entegris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Entegris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Entegris during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Entegris Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $108.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 71.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.41. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.92 and a 1 year high of $147.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). Entegris had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $807.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Entegris’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 26.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Entegris from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Entegris from $143.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.40.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Articles

