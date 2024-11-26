Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 51,265 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 833,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 51,265 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.60% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $109,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 581.9% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 409,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,089,000 after acquiring an additional 349,362 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 2,286.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 321,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,295,000 after purchasing an additional 308,390 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 15,046.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 266,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,067,000 after buying an additional 265,111 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 140.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 439,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,702,000 after buying an additional 256,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,582,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $197,538,000 after buying an additional 227,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXPD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.44.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 0.9 %

EXPD stock opened at $122.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.98. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.20 and a twelve month high of $131.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.88 and its 200-day moving average is $121.87.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.30. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 32.12% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.46%.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

