Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,801,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,017 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.47% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $110,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNO. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 331.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 122.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VNO stock opened at $43.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.82. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $21.16 and a 52 week high of $46.63. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.52 and a beta of 1.64.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $443.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.07 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 0.46%. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.07.

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

