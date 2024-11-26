Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 182,322 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,031,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 182,322 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.8% of Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,223,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at $1,888,088,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth about $800,130,000. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19,920.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 2,801,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,510 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6,239.1% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,418,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,194 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,696,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,590,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM opened at $250.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $704.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $223.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $152.71 and a 1 year high of $254.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.33 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JPM. Baird R W lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Oppenheimer cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $220.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

