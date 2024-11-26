Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,296 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 737,365 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,296 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.85% of Allegion worth $107,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Allegion by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Allegion by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,908 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 2.9% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Allegion by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Allegion by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALLE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Allegion from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Allegion from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Allegion from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Allegion from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.60.

Allegion Stock Up 0.9 %

ALLE opened at $142.67 on Tuesday. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $103.19 and a 1-year high of $156.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.37.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $967.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.70 million. Allegion had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 45.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Allegion’s payout ratio is presently 29.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegion

In related news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 8,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.92, for a total transaction of $1,164,432.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,511.68. This represents a 53.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Featured Articles

