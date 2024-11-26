Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,337,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 261,528 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 3.09% of Huntsman worth $129,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 1,250.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Huntsman during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in Huntsman by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. 84.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntsman Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HUN opened at $19.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.90 and a beta of 1.02. Huntsman Co. has a 12 month low of $19.11 and a 12 month high of $27.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.65.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Huntsman had a negative return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -144.93%.

Insider Transactions at Huntsman

In related news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 20,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $432,705.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Huntsman from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.75.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

