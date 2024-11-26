Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 528,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,798 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.13% of Chewy worth $15,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CHWY. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Chewy during the second quarter worth $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 183.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chewy during the second quarter worth about $52,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHWY opened at $34.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.21, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.26. Chewy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $39.10.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 3.20%. On average, analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 26,870,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $789,999,991.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

CHWY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chewy from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Chewy from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Chewy from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chewy from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Chewy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.35.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

