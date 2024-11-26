Citigroup Inc. Buys 3,022 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $30,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BLDR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Baird R W raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $185.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.47.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

NYSE:BLDR opened at $189.08 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $186.23 and its 200 day moving average is $167.88. The firm has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.77. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.75 and a 52-week high of $214.70.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 33.55% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.24 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Cleveland A. Christophe sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.41, for a total transaction of $1,784,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,083 shares in the company, valued at $5,902,338.03. The trade was a 23.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

