Citigroup Inc. Buys 40,874 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,228 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 40,874 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of GoDaddy worth $30,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new stake in GoDaddy in the 1st quarter worth $371,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. LBP AM SA purchased a new position in GoDaddy during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,021,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in GoDaddy by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 2,471.0% in the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 6,227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GDDY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total transaction of $906,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,686,868.50. This represents a 5.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 2,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total value of $451,191.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,912.08. This represents a 16.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,845 shares of company stock worth $4,803,380. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GoDaddy Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $197.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.61. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.50 and a 52-week high of $200.16.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 267.29% and a net margin of 41.74%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Company Profile

(Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.