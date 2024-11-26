Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 32.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 137,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 64,856 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $31,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SOXX. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 2,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herbst Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 14,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $218.28 on Tuesday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $167.64 and a twelve month high of $267.24. The company has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $225.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.41.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.5524 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

