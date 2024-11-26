Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,624 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $32,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVW. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Davis Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 78.4% during the third quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 56.1% in the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

IVW stock opened at $99.69 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $71.93 and a 12 month high of $101.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.19 and its 200 day moving average is $93.08. The company has a market capitalization of $52.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

