Citigroup Inc. Has $27.14 Million Position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 458,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,905 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.41% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF worth $27,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CIBR. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 67,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $63.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.85. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $48.52 and a one year high of $65.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.0108 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

