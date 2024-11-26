Citigroup Inc. Has $29.33 Million Stock Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 453,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,319 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $29,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 17.5% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 107,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after acquiring an additional 8,827 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter valued at about $710,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 63,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies Trading Down 2.3 %

TTE opened at $58.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $58.24 and a fifty-two week high of $74.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.62 and its 200 day moving average is $67.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on TTE shares. TD Cowen downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TotalEnergies to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on TotalEnergies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays raised TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

View Our Latest Report on TTE

About TotalEnergies

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.