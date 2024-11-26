Citigroup Inc. Has $32.01 Million Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 960,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347,277 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $32,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VICI. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 50,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 6,381 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 7.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,823,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,847,000 after purchasing an additional 770,195 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,209,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,848,000 after purchasing an additional 26,990 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,990,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,561,000. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on VICI shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.22.

VICI Properties Trading Up 0.9 %

VICI opened at $32.53 on Tuesday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.08 and a 1-year high of $34.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th were given a $0.4325 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 64.07%.

About VICI Properties

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.