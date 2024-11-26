Citigroup Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 24.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,156 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $34,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at $615,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,808,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,493,000 after purchasing an additional 314,952 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 83,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,659,000 after purchasing an additional 9,838 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of VIG opened at $203.92 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $162.98 and a 1-year high of $204.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $198.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

