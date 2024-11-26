Citigroup Inc. Sells 10,667 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,667 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $26,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 185.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 97 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 136.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZBRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $390.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $383.00 price objective (up from $379.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.18.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $400.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of 54.55 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $376.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $341.98. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $227.65 and a one year high of $405.62.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.57. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 12.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Zebra Technologies

In other news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 1,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.73, for a total transaction of $701,238.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,359,738.33. This trade represents a 13.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Stories

