Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CTXR) Holds Constructive FDA Type C Meeting Regarding Mino-Lok Program and Pathway to Approval

Citius Pharmaceuticals, a biopharmaceutical company focusing on critical care products, recently reported a productive Type C meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding their Phase 3 clinical trial of Mino-Lok®. The meeting, held on November 25, 2024, centered on discussing the trial’s results in patients with central line-associated infections or catheter-related bloodstream infections, as well as laying out a pathway towards approval.

During the meeting, the FDA provided clear and actionable guidance to Citius Pharmaceuticals, emphasizing the support for a potential New Drug Application (NDA) submission for Mino-Lok. Discussions encompassed a broad spectrum of topics essential to the NDA process, including clinical efficacy and safety data, in-vitro testing, and regulatory considerations.

Leonard Mazur, Chairman and CEO of Citius Pharmaceuticals, expressed optimism regarding the feedback received from the FDA. He emphasized the importance of the engagement with the FDA in advancing the Mino-Lok program, highlighting the potential of Mino-Lok to address critical medical needs faced by patients with catheter-related infections. Mazur stated that the FDA’s guidance provides a robust framework for the company to progress towards an NDA submission.

Mino-Lok is a novel antibiotic lock solution designed to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections and offers an alternative to catheter removal. If approved, Mino-Lok could significantly reduce healthcare costs, mitigate patient risks, and enhance clinical outcomes for individuals requiring central venous catheters.

Citius Pharmaceuticals remains dedicated to advancing the Mino-Lok program and will continue to provide updates on regulatory and clinical developments as they unfold.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is also known for its recent FDA approval of LYMPHIR™, a targeted immunotherapy for cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, in August 2024. Additionally, the company’s late-stage pipeline includes CITI-002 (Halo-Lido), a topical formulation for hemorrhoid relief. Citius Pharma continues to engage with the FDA to outline the next steps for these programs alongside Mino-Lok.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties that could impact Citius Pharmaceuticals are outlined in their SEC filings, emphasizing caution against placing undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The company disclaims any obligation to publicly release updates or revisions to forward-looking statements.

