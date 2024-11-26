Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 440,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.82% of Clean Harbors worth $106,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the second quarter worth $56,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 161.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CLH. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Clean Harbors from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.33.

Insider Activity at Clean Harbors

In related news, Director Lauren States sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.09, for a total transaction of $75,423.81. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,284,963.22. This represents a 2.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Speights sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $146,485.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,160 shares in the company, valued at $9,403,882.40. The trade was a 1.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,586 shares of company stock worth $4,351,841 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CLH opened at $259.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $250.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.42 and a twelve month high of $267.11.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

