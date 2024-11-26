Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,702 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UTF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 615,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,837,000 after purchasing an additional 9,864 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 0.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 253,586 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,601,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 184,222 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after acquiring an additional 16,066 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 420.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 182,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,295,000 after acquiring an additional 147,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 170,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

Shares of UTF stock opened at $25.72 on Tuesday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.56 and a fifty-two week high of $26.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.38.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 7.27%.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

