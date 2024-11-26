Commerce Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Commerce Bank lessened its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 23.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,240 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 108.7% in the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,107,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $201,207,000 after buying an additional 1,618,570 shares in the last quarter. TPG GP A LLC lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 2,924,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $245,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,206 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,045,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $171,993,000 after purchasing an additional 114,049 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,888,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $158,790,000 after purchasing an additional 830,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,121,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,300,000 after purchasing an additional 38,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:LW opened at $76.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.87. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $52.99 and a one year high of $111.88.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on LW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (up from $63.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Lamb Weston from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.22.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

