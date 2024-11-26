Commerce Bank Raises Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Commerce Bank grew its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,459 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 20.0% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,892 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 336.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 10.8% in the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 54,568 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 5,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 35.9% during the third quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 15,968 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

BorgWarner stock opened at $35.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.20. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $38.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.50 and its 200 day moving average is $33.87.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 6.33%. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.17%.

Insider Activity at BorgWarner

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 21,500 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total transaction of $747,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 227,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,915,177.27. The trade was a 8.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $197,334.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,303,096.80. The trade was a 13.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 201,466 shares of company stock worth $6,973,828 in the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on BWA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded BorgWarner from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.21.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

