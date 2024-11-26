Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CHCT. Evercore ISI upgraded Community Healthcare Trust from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of CHCT stock opened at $18.60 on Monday. Community Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $15.06 and a twelve month high of $29.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.80 and a 200 day moving average of $20.47. The stock has a market cap of $525.30 million, a P/E ratio of -206.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.67.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $29.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.06 million. Community Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Community Healthcare Trust will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.00%. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,066.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHCT. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 11.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 65.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the third quarter worth $182,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (the Company”, we”, our”) was organized in the State of Maryland on March 28, 2014. The Company is a fully-integrated healthcare real estate company that owns and acquires real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers.

