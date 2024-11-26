Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys New Shares in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,034,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 12.4% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Bunge Global by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bunge Global by 40.1% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 0.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,800,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bunge Global Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $88.48 on Tuesday. Bunge Global SA has a 1-year low of $82.18 and a 1-year high of $114.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup lowered Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Bunge Global Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

