Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $2.38 Million Stake in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) by 17.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,373 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 1.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel raised its stake in National Beverage by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in National Beverage by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in National Beverage by 45.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 323.0% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

National Beverage Price Performance

NASDAQ:FIZZ opened at $49.62 on Tuesday. National Beverage Corp. has a one year low of $42.85 and a one year high of $53.58. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.53 and a 200-day moving average of $47.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

National Beverage ( NASDAQ:FIZZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. National Beverage had a return on equity of 39.91% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $329.47 million during the quarter.

Separately, UBS Group cut their target price on National Beverage from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

