Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the second quarter worth $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 41.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 232.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 455.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson sold 2,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $90,810.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,595. This trade represents a 6.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMN opened at $27.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.57. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.37 and a twelve month high of $80.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 1.73%. The firm had revenue of $687.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair cut AMN Healthcare Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.33.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

