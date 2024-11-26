Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $1.78 Million in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 18,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 387.7% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in Encompass Health by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 58.9% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on EHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Encompass Health from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Encompass Health from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.11.

Encompass Health Trading Up 0.9 %

EHC stock opened at $102.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.99. Encompass Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.78 and a fifty-two week high of $104.55.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.43%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Featured Stories

