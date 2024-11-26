Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Free Report) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,502 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.23% of Accel Entertainment worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 64.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 9,947 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 117,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 8,270 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $555,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Accel Entertainment by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 240,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 17,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Accel Entertainment by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

Insider Activity at Accel Entertainment

In related news, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 4,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $49,409.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,196,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,397,382.85. This represents a 0.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 25,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total value of $292,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 398,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,650,216.80. This represents a 5.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,946,951 in the last three months. 17.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accel Entertainment Price Performance

About Accel Entertainment

Shares of NYSE ACEL opened at $11.71 on Tuesday. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.37 and a fifty-two week high of $12.61. The company has a market cap of $964.20 million, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.88.

(Free Report)

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.