Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 74,746 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report) by 34.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 74,746 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.26% of Green Dot worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Green Dot during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 162.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Green Dot in the second quarter worth $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Green Dot by 44.3% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, Torno Capital LLC acquired a new position in Green Dot in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Green Dot news, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp purchased 135,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,478,245.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,292,788 shares in the company, valued at $68,843,100.72. The trade was a 2.19 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll purchased 36,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $458,020.79. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,995,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,882,820.78. This trade represents a 0.62 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 334,037 shares of company stock valued at $3,862,091 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

NYSE GDOT opened at $10.43 on Tuesday. Green Dot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $13.58. The stock has a market cap of $561.03 million, a PE ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on GDOT shares. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Green Dot from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Green Dot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

Green Dot Profile

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

