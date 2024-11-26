Critical Survey: CCSC Technology International (NASDAQ:CCTG) & Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI)

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.7% of Energy Focus shares are held by institutional investors. 33.6% of Energy Focus shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Energy Focus and CCSC Technology International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy Focus -35.77% -71.48% -29.86% CCSC Technology International N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Energy Focus and CCSC Technology International”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energy Focus $5.72 million 1.18 -$4.29 million ($0.39) -3.28 CCSC Technology International $14.75 million 1.39 -$1.29 million N/A N/A

Summary

CCSC Technology International has higher revenue and earnings than Energy Focus.

CCSC Technology International beats Energy Focus on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Energy Focus

Energy Focus, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies. The company also provides RedCap emergency battery backup TLEDs; EnFocus lighting platform, including dimming and color tuning; and LED retrofit solutions for linear fluorescent lamps, downlights, and retrofit kits for low-bay, high-bay and office applications; LED dock lights. It sells its products to military maritime, industrial, and commercial markets through direct sales employees, independent sales representatives, lighting agents, and distributors, as well as via e-commerce. The company was formerly known as Fiberstars, Inc. and changed its name to Energy Focus, Inc. in May 2007. Energy Focus, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Solon, Ohio.

About CCSC Technology International

CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells interconnect products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It offers original equipment manufacturer and original design manufacture interconnect products, including connectors, cables, and wire harnesses used for a range of applications in various industries, such as industrial, automotive, robotics, medical equipment, computer, network and telecommunication, and consumer products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Sha Tin, Hong Kong. CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of CCSC Investment Limited.

