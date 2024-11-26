Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Director Bonita C. Stewart Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.43, for a total value of $838,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,593,853.19. This trade represents a 9.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $196.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.05. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $105.83 and a 52-week high of $198.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.68.
Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.35. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3,540.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 151,812 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,206,000 after purchasing an additional 147,642 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter worth about $679,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 611.0% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 37,105 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after buying an additional 31,886 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Passumpsic Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 477.8% during the 3rd quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank now owns 27,296 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,352,000 after acquiring an additional 22,572 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.
