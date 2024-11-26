Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Insider Anne Spangenberg Sells 3,882 Shares of Stock

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) insider Anne Spangenberg sold 3,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.43, for a total value of $723,721.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,571,720.62. The trade was a 5.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

NYSE:DECK opened at $196.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.05. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.83 and a fifty-two week high of $198.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.68.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.35. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DECK. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.53.

Institutional Trading of Deckers Outdoor

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DECK. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 1.5% during the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 995 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,341 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 273 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 406 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

