Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,434,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,200 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.65% of Dollar General worth $121,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 146.0% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 316,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,728,000 after buying an additional 187,561 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 25,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 6,414 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 453.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,238,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,903,000 after purchasing an additional 8,388,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 48.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DG shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $91.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Dollar General from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on Dollar General from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Insider Activity

In other Dollar General news, Director Warren F. Bryant purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.40 per share, with a total value of $40,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,298,812. This trade represents a 1.23 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roderick J. West sold 2,510 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $208,957.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,163 shares in the company, valued at $762,819.75. The trade was a 21.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:DG opened at $76.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.98 and its 200-day moving average is $107.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $72.12 and a 12 month high of $168.07. The firm has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.45.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.65%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

