Dowlais Group (LON:DWL) Given Hold Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Dowlais Group (LON:DWL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 62 ($0.78) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup raised Dowlais Group to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 58 ($0.73) target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dowlais Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 94 ($1.18).

Shares of LON:DWL opened at GBX 55.50 ($0.70) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £754.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.00. Dowlais Group has a 1-year low of GBX 47.32 ($0.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 109.15 ($1.37). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 53.95 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 63.15.

Dowlais Group Plc manufactures and sells automotive parts in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company engages in developing, manufacturing, and supplying automotive drive systems for conventional and electric vehicles. It manufactures sideshafts, propshafts, and constant velocity joints for passenger vehicles; and AWD systems and eDrive systems, as well as provides component solutions to systems, including control software.

