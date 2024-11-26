Dowlais Group (LON:DWL) Given Hold Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Dowlais Group (LON:DWL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 62 ($0.78) price objective on the stock.
Separately, Citigroup raised Dowlais Group to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 58 ($0.73) target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dowlais Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 94 ($1.18).
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DWL
Dowlais Group Stock Performance
Dowlais Group Company Profile
Dowlais Group Plc manufactures and sells automotive parts in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company engages in developing, manufacturing, and supplying automotive drive systems for conventional and electric vehicles. It manufactures sideshafts, propshafts, and constant velocity joints for passenger vehicles; and AWD systems and eDrive systems, as well as provides component solutions to systems, including control software.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Dowlais Group
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Abacus Life’s CEO on Cracking the Code of Longevity Returns
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Elon Musk and Trump Push for Self-Driving Cars: 3 Stocks to Gain
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Discover the 3 Best Performing Stocks That Went Public in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Dowlais Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dowlais Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.