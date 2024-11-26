Dowlais Group’s (DWL) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Dowlais Group (LON:DWL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 62 ($0.78) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.71% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Dowlais Group to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 58 ($0.73) target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 94 ($1.18).

Shares of Dowlais Group stock opened at GBX 55.50 ($0.70) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 53.95 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 63.15. Dowlais Group has a twelve month low of GBX 47.32 ($0.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 109.15 ($1.37). The firm has a market capitalization of £754.80 million and a PE ratio of -148.51.

Dowlais Group Plc manufactures and sells automotive parts in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company engages in developing, manufacturing, and supplying automotive drive systems for conventional and electric vehicles. It manufactures sideshafts, propshafts, and constant velocity joints for passenger vehicles; and AWD systems and eDrive systems, as well as provides component solutions to systems, including control software.

