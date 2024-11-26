e.l.f. Beauty’s (ELF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at DA Davidson

DA Davidson restated their buy rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $170.00 target price on the stock.

ELF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target (up previously from $162.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $210.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $235.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $167.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.53.

NYSE ELF opened at $129.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.26, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52 week low of $98.50 and a 52 week high of $221.83.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.43 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $3,210,395.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,465,883.20. The trade was a 18.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 405.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

