Eagle Asset Management Inc. Acquires 19,634 Shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,259 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,634 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mizuho Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $862,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 3,594.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 157,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 152,995 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 89,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 19,818 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 351.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,355,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 143.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 94,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 56,000 shares during the period. 3.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mizuho Financial Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MFG opened at $4.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.20. The company has a market capitalization of $62.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.38. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.27 and a 52 week high of $5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

