Eagle Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 75,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 27,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 57,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,019,000 after acquiring an additional 14,176 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 469.0% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUB opened at $105.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.29. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $103.53 and a twelve month high of $106.30.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

