Eagle Asset Management Inc. Buys 14,420 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,420 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,055,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 180,178 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 507,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 52,785 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 519,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 41,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 30.8% in the third quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LYG opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.92. The firm has a market cap of $42.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.35. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LYG. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.75.



Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

