Eagle Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,553 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PGGM Investments raised its stake in IQVIA by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 12,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Simplify Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in IQVIA by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 800,374 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $169,231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,328,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA by 15.6% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 45,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,600,000 after buying an additional 6,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IQV shares. Argus upgraded shares of IQVIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on IQVIA from $280.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on IQVIA from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on IQVIA from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.50.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $204.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.98. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.62 and a 1-year high of $261.73. The firm has a market cap of $37.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.51.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

