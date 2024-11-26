Eagle Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,841 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Atlanta Braves worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 42.9% in the second quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. now owns 1,321,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,119,000 after acquiring an additional 396,720 shares in the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 542,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,387,000 after purchasing an additional 191,478 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Atlanta Braves by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 315,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,554,000 after purchasing an additional 137,124 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,342,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,505,000 after buying an additional 53,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 30,140.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 51,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 50,937 shares during the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BATRK stock opened at $40.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.66. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $44.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -55.14 and a beta of 0.70.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Atlanta Braves from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

