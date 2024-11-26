Eagle Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHY. WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.49 and a 200-day moving average of $82.18. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.91 and a 12 month high of $83.30. The company has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2831 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

