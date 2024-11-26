Eagle Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) by 67.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 290,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,590 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Janus International Group were worth $2,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Janus International Group by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in Janus International Group by 216.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Janus International Group by 78.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the second quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Janus International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Janus International Group from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Janus International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Janus International Group from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Janus International Group from $12.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Janus International Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

Janus International Group Stock Performance

Shares of JBI stock opened at $7.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.92. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.68 and a 52-week high of $15.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.95 and its 200 day moving average is $11.29.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $230.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.21 million. Janus International Group had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Janus International Group Profile

(Free Report)

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

