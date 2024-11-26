Eagle Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,571,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 19,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,764,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Snap-on in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,653,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Snap-on by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 158,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,999,000 after buying an additional 28,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on Stock Performance

Snap-on stock opened at $370.89 on Tuesday. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $252.98 and a fifty-two week high of $372.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 4.18. The stock has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $317.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.24.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.12. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 22.13%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 8th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $2.14 dividend. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $8.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 44.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $577,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,218 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,940. This represents a 35.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 6,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total value of $1,807,095.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,137,302.07. The trade was a 36.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,531 shares of company stock valued at $6,628,691 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Snap-on from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Snap-on from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Snap-on from $324.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Snap-on from $290.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $345.40.

Read Our Latest Report on SNA

Snap-on Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.