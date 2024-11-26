Eagle Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 174,143 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 17,178 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 249,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,634 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 2.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Banco Santander by 16.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Banco Santander by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,824,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,352,000 after purchasing an additional 834,200 shares in the last quarter. 9.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander stock opened at $4.64 on Tuesday. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.83 and a 12 month high of $5.27. The stock has a market cap of $73.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.87.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

SAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

