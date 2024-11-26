Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $1.56 Million Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,566 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in SAP by 3.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 631,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,473,000 after purchasing an additional 22,438 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SAP by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 611,572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $140,111,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in SAP by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 197,976 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,934,000 after buying an additional 15,604 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SAP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,573,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in SAP by 4.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,264 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,941,000 after acquiring an additional 6,785 shares in the last quarter.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Stock Performance

Shares of SAP opened at $233.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $230.85 and a 200 day moving average of $212.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $148.38 and a 12 month high of $243.01. The company has a market capitalization of $287.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.50, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.08). SAP had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. SAP’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SAP shares. Argus upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of SAP from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of SAP from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of SAP from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on SAP from $252.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SAP currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.33.

Read Our Latest Report on SAP

SAP Profile

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.