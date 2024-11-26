Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $2.42 Million Stock Position in Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 181,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,212 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Perspective Therapeutics were worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 142.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $137,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Perspective Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 54.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Perspective Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CATX. Bank of America cut shares of Perspective Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Perspective Therapeutics from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group began coverage on Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Perspective Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.14.

Perspective Therapeutics Stock Up 6.3 %

NYSE CATX opened at $3.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.33. Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $19.05.

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). Perspective Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,096.66% and a negative return on equity of 27.40%. The company had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Perspective Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perspective Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perspective Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.