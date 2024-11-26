Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $587,000 Stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ING. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ING Groep by 18.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 212,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 32,701 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of ING Groep during the third quarter worth $2,428,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 19,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,004,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in ING Groep by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 84,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the period. 4.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ING Groep Trading Up 0.4 %

ING opened at $15.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. ING Groep has a 12 month low of $12.77 and a 12 month high of $18.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ING has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup upgraded ING Groep to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

