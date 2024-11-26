Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $664,000 Holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the second quarter valued at $8,635,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 1,906.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 193,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 184,057 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honda Motor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,396,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Honda Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $3,595,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Honda Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $2,015,000. Institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HMC opened at $26.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $25.57 and a 1-year high of $37.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.37.

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.43). Honda Motor had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $36.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.60 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

